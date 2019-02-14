Kane County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moss Family Funeral Home
209 South Batavia Avenue
Batavia, IL 60510
(630) 879-7900
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Hosanna! Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Hosanna! Lutheran Church
39W925 Red Gate Road
St. Charles, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fredric Parr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fredric Gordon Parr


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Fredric Gordon Parr Obituary
Fredric Gordon Parr

Born: January 6, 1925

Died: February 8, 2019

Fredric Gordon Parr, 94, of St. Charles passed away February 8, 2019, at Delnor Hospital. Fred was born January 6, 1925 in Milwaukee, WI the son of Lewis and Leone (McCann) Parr.

He is survived by his three sons, Michael (Kathleen DuShane) Parr of Edgewater, MD, Barry (Linda) Parr of Aurora, and Craig Parr of Batavia; daughter-in-law, Linda Parr of Lithia, FL; ten grandchildren, Shane and Justin (Jessica) Parr, Brian (Andrea) Parr, Megan (Luke) Slawek, Shannon (Scott) Fest, Elizabeth (James) Parisi, Noah Parr, Sadie (Chris) March, Dakota Frantz, and Eric (Leanne) Parr; seventeen great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert Parr of Hawthorn Woods and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Betty, two sons, Fredric "Rick" and Jon Parr; a grandson, Adam Parr, and a great-grandson, Ty Parisi.

Funeral services will be held 12:00 noon Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Hosanna Lutheran Church 39W925 Red Gate Road St. Charles. Visitation will be held at 10:00 A.M. until the time of the services at the church. Interment will be in Whitney Cemetery, Campton Hills, IL west of St. Charles.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to www.donate.lovetotherescue.org or Hosanna Lutheran Church 39W925 Red Gate Road St. Charles, IL 60175.

For additional information contact Moss Family Funeral Homes, 630-584-2000 or www.mossfuneral.com
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moss Family Funeral Home
Download Now