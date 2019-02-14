Fredric Gordon Parr



Born: January 6, 1925



Died: February 8, 2019



Fredric Gordon Parr, 94, of St. Charles passed away February 8, 2019, at Delnor Hospital. Fred was born January 6, 1925 in Milwaukee, WI the son of Lewis and Leone (McCann) Parr.



He is survived by his three sons, Michael (Kathleen DuShane) Parr of Edgewater, MD, Barry (Linda) Parr of Aurora, and Craig Parr of Batavia; daughter-in-law, Linda Parr of Lithia, FL; ten grandchildren, Shane and Justin (Jessica) Parr, Brian (Andrea) Parr, Megan (Luke) Slawek, Shannon (Scott) Fest, Elizabeth (James) Parisi, Noah Parr, Sadie (Chris) March, Dakota Frantz, and Eric (Leanne) Parr; seventeen great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert Parr of Hawthorn Woods and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Betty, two sons, Fredric "Rick" and Jon Parr; a grandson, Adam Parr, and a great-grandson, Ty Parisi.



Funeral services will be held 12:00 noon Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Hosanna Lutheran Church 39W925 Red Gate Road St. Charles. Visitation will be held at 10:00 A.M. until the time of the services at the church. Interment will be in Whitney Cemetery, Campton Hills, IL west of St. Charles.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to www.donate.lovetotherescue.org or Hosanna Lutheran Church 39W925 Red Gate Road St. Charles, IL 60175.



For additional information contact Moss Family Funeral Homes, 630-584-2000 or www.mossfuneral.com Published in Kane County Chronicle on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary