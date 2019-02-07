George C. Bergland



Born: August 5, 1928



Died: January 28, 2019



George C. Bergland, of St. Charles died January 28, 2019.



He was born August 5, 1928, in Elgin, the son of local residents, Mr. and Mrs. Floyd H. Bergland.



He was graduated in 1945 from St. Charles Community High School. In 1949, he was graduated from Stanford University where he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity, and among other activities, Business Manager of the Stanford Quad (yearbook). In 1973, he was graduated from the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School. At an earlier time, he had attended the Aspen Institute in Aspen, CO.



From 1951 through 1955 he was with the United States Air Force. During much of that time he was Special Agent with its Office of Special Investigations, located in various operational locations throughout southeastern United States.



Upon release from the Air Force, he rejoined The First National Bank of Chicago where he remained through his retirement in 1989. As a Senior Vice President, he held a number of domestic divisional management assignments as well as those internationally including the bank's Tokyo Branch Manager, London Regional Manager and Managing Director of CCIC Finance Ltd. in Hong Kong, a joint venture investment bank with the Bank of China.



Following retirement, he continued to be active in China-related activities, having his own consulting business in Beijing, China. He, with Mrs. Bergland, was an ardent collector of Chinese contemporary art.



Mr. Bergland married Priscilla E. Potter in August 1955; she was killed in a most unfortunate automobile accident in June 1971. In August 1973 he married Sharon R. Duven who survives him; she so very caringly and successfully raised the four children from his first marriage.



Though Mr. and Mrs. Bergland resided for some 15 years in Tokyo, London and Hong Kong, their United States home, from 1961, was on Third Avenue in St. Charles.



Mr. Bergland was a Trustee for a number of years of Delnor Hospital, as well as a member of St. Charles Country Club, Dunham Woods Riding Club and the Union League Club of Chicago.



Mr. Bergland is survived by his wife, Sharon; his sons, Jeffrey Edwin (Anne) of Boise, ID, David Whitney (Kathleen) of Richland, MI and Robert George (Lori) of Southington, CT; his daughter, Kimberley Fry (Reed) of Irvine, CA; and ten grandchildren.



Visitation will be 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. Friday, February 8th 2019, at Yurs Funeral Home 405 E. Main Street, St. Charles, Illinois 60174. A Memorial Service will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, February 9th 2019, at The Little Home Church by the Wayside, 32W128 Army Trail Road, Wayne, Illinois 60184. Burial will be private.



Contributions may be made in George's memory to: The Little Home Church by the Wayside, 32W128 Army Trail Road, Wayne, IL 60184, or Northwestern Medicine Home Health & Hospice, 690 East North Avenue, Carol Stream, IL 60188.



