Harold Eugene Daniell
Harold Eugene Daniell, of St Charles, IL, passed away January 25, 2019 at the ripe young age of 91.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ramona. He is the loving father of Robin, Bonnie, Tim (Jean), Tony (Donna), and Amy; loving grandfather of Tinuviel, Trevor, Nicole, Alex, Emma, Amalia, and Jacob; the loving brother to Roy Daniell and Edna Copps.
He was preceded in death by brothers of Paul, Marvin, Earl and Raymond; and sister Marjorie Heimel.
Harold has chosen to donate his body to medical research.
A Memorial Service followed by light snacks will be held Saturday, April 6th 2019 at 1:00pm Fox Valley Presbyterian Church, 227 East Side Dr, Geneva, IL 60134.
Donations in memory of Harold can be made to: The Fuller Center for Housing Postal Address: P.O. Box 523, Americus GA 31709 www.fullercenter.org/
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Feb. 28, 2019