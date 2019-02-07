James Arthur Hoelscher



James "Jim" Arthur Hoelscher passed away peacefully on January 31, 2019 at Delnor Hospital in Geneva, IL with his loving wife and children by his side.



Jim is survived by his wife, Linda Geske-Hoelscher; daughter, Molly (Tim) of Denver, CO; son, Andrew of Batavia, IL; and the "brightest star in his universe" granddaughter, Alecia; siblings, Barbara J. Hoelscher Crettol, of Tacoma WA, Rosemary H. (Michael) Hoelscher-Shaver, of Canton, GA, Kathryn A. (Eugene) Hoelscher-Levine of Ellijay, GA and Karoll S. (Randy) Hoelscher Annunziata of Ellijay, GA.



He is preceded in death by his sister, Sandra J. Hoelscher Schreiner; his father, Marvin E. Hoelscher; and his mother, Mary J. Stash Hoelscher, all of West Palm Beach, FL.



Jim was born January 26, 1947 in Elgin, IL. He graduated from St. Edwards High School, class of 1965, where he earned the nickname "Hoe The Toe" as the kicker on his football team. He went on to graduate from Southern Illinois University. Jim served our country in the Vietnam War and was stationed at Cam Ranh Bay. Jim was a "car guy" and avid Bears and Cubs fan. He will be missed greatly by all.



A Celebration of Life will be held on June 15, 2019 at 525 Station Blvd, Aurora, IL 60504.