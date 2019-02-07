Margaret Anne Anderson



Born: March 20, 1926



Died: January 29, 2019



Margaret Anne "Peggy" Anderson, nee Jones, 92, a resident of St. Charles, Illinois for nearly 70 years, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2019, at The Moorings of Arlington Heights where she had been living since 2012.



Peggy was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, Roy; her parents, Harry and Grace Jones ;and her brothers, Bayard and Harry Jones.



Loving mother of Jan (David) MacDonald of Wheeling and Judy McGinnis of Mount Prospect; cherished grandmother of Courtney; fond aunt of her nieces and nephews; good friend to many.



Peggy was born March 20, 1926, at Methodist Hospital in Peoria, Illinois and was a graduate of Morris High School.



Peggy was an active member of Baker Memorial Methodist Church in St. Charles for 68 years. She participated in women's circle, choir, and other church activities before moving to The Moorings. She lived her life joyfully and was dedicated to her family and her friends. Peggy loved to have fun, had a great sense of humor and was always up for an adventure. After living through the challenges of the Great Depression, Peggy enjoyed planning trips and travelling around the U.S. and later to Europe.



Through the years, Peggy was a loving caregiver to her Mother and to other family members and close friends. She had a generous heart and would often perform random acts of kindness. After retiring, Peggy and Roy enjoyed delivering Meals on Wheels to local residents in need. Peggy was an active member of the Kane County Homemaker's Association and a long-time card club with three other couples in St. Charles and a ladies card club in the Tri-City area. Pinochle was her favorite game.



Peggy moved with her family to St. Charles after graduation and following her love of numbers, was employed during the war years as a Bookkeeper at a government agency in Chicago. After the war, she worked for St. Charles Kitchens, where she met her future husband Roy at a company bowling banquet. Peggy retired from the St. Charles Chronicle office in 1991 after 25 years.



Memorial contributions may be made to Baker Memorial United Methodist Church in St. Charles.



Arrangements will be handled by Yurs Funeral Home, with a private burial at River Hills Memorial Park in Batavia, Illinois. A memorial service for family and friends is planned for the spring.



Published in Kane County Chronicle on Feb. 7, 2019