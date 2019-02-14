Marjorie Skala



Marjorie "Margie" Skala, 88, of St. Charles, passed away February 7th, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center St. Charles.



She was born December 18th, 1930 to Clarice and Emil Schultz in Elgin, IL, where she attended grade and high schools. She met Norman Skala in 1947 and they were married May 6th, 1949. Marjorie was active in the Wasco Legion Ladies Auxiliary, the Wasco School Mother's Club, the Wasco Baptist Church, and the Congregational Church of Lily Lake. She is probably best remembered as a successful antiques dealer throughout the Midwest, specializing in Native American turquoise jewelry and western artifacts. "Margie's Antiques" was a staple at the Kane County Flea Market for decades, having set up a booth at the very first flea market at the fairgrounds in 1967. Additionally, her other passion included the Kane County Fair, where, for a number of years, she served as superintendant of Floriculture, Home Ec, and Arts and Crafts.



Marjorie is survived by her husband, Norman; son, Lawson (Don) Skala; sister-in-law, Katherine Schultz; son-in-law, David Akemann; grandchildren, Carrie, Julie, and Collin Akemann; nieces, Susie Toth, Pam (Dave) Meixner, Val (Don) Thompson, Kim Schuetz, and Cyndy (Mike) Baird; and nephew Jay (Debbie) Schultz, as well as several grand nieces and nephews.



Marjorie was preceded in death by her daughter, Vickie Akemann; brother, Howard Schultz; and grandson, John Akemann.



A loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt, Marjorie will always be remembered as a doting "Mom" to her two adored pets, Nino and Norman, a pair of Texas longhorn steers.



As per Marjorie's request, there will be no service or funeral.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to The or to a local charity of your choice.