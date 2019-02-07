Home

Norma G. Beebe, of St. Charles, passed away peacefully February 3, 2019 at the age of 88.

Norma was the loving wife of the late Lonnie Beebe. Loving mother of James (Dayl) Beebe, William (Karen) Beebe, Sandra (Randall) Xagas, Michael Beebe and David (Wendy) Beebe. Cherished daughter of the late Horace and Pauline Barrows. Proud grandmother of Ben Xagas, Keith Beebe, Carly Xagas and Allen Beebe. Great grandmother of Addilyn, Piper and Beckett Xagas and Claire Beebe. Dear sister of Beverly DeMartini, Gloria (Joe) Schneider and William (Violet) Barrows. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations to VITAS Healthcare or would be greatly appreciated.

A private memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Feb. 7, 2019
