Home
Services
Moss Family Funeral Home
209 South Batavia Avenue
Batavia, IL 60510
(630) 879-7900
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Moss Family Funeral Home
209 South Batavia Avenue
Batavia, IL 60510
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethany Lutheran Church
8 South Lincoln Street
Batavia, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethany Lutheran Church
8 South Lincoln Street
Batavia, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Peterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Peterson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shirley Peterson Obituary
Shirley Peterson

Born: November 15, 1926; in Champaign, IL

Died: February 2, 2019; in Batavia, IL

Shirley Peterson, 92, of Batavia, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019 while a resident of the Holmstad in Batavia, IL. She was born November 15, 1926, in Champaign, IL the daughter of Lyle McLean and Helen (nee Birdsel) Clarno. She was united in marriage to Harold Peterson on September 5, 1948.

Shirley was a loving and kind person who devoted her life to the love and welfare of her family. She grew up in Batavia and graduated from Batavia High School with the class of 1944. After High School, Shirley attended two years at Knox College in Galesburg, IL. Following college, she worked in Chicago. Family being Shirley's first love she enjoyed many trips to the family island located in Nestor Falls, Ontario. She also experienced extensive travel around the United States with her family. After retirement Shirley and Harold continued to enjoy their travels. In her spare time, she enjoyed many hands of bridge and numerous rounds of golf. Shirley and Harold were known to never miss a Batavia boys basketball game.

She is survived by his children, Steve (Darcy) Peterson of Fountain Hills, AZ, Sandra (Bill) Porter, of Homer, and Scott (Nancy) Peterson of Geneva; grandchildren, Bryce (Venessa) Peterson, Andrew (Bianca) Porter, Colin (fianc Kate Scott) Porter, Katie (Garrett) Podgorski, and Ethan Peterson; grandchildren, Oliva and Alexa Peterson; Luke and Mila Porter, Sawyer and baby girl Podgorski (this April); two sister, Nancy Clark, Sally (Gene) Baum; brother-in-law, Robert (Sue) Peterson all of Batavia; along with many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Shirley is preceded by a granddaughter, Lisa Peterson.

Visitation will be held 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Thursday, February 7, 2019, at Moss Family Funeral Home 209 South Batavia Ave. Batavia, IL.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Friday, February 8, 2019, at Bethany Lutheran Church 8 South Lincoln Street Batavia, IL. She will lie in state at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in West Batavia Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Shirley's name may be directed to Bethany Lutheran Church 8 South Lincoln Street Batavia, IL. www.bethanybatavia.org or ,

For additional information, contact Moss Family Funeral Home 630-879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moss Family Funeral Home
Download Now