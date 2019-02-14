Kane County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Yurs Funeral Home of Geneva
1771 W. State Street Geneva
Geneva, IL 60134
630-232-7337
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Yurs Funeral Home of Geneva
1771 W. State Street Geneva
Geneva, IL 60134
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vicki Slavik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vicki M. Slavik


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Vicki M. Slavik Obituary
Vicki M. Slavik

Born: November 15, 1953; in Chicago, IL

Died: February 4, 2019; Geneva, IL

Vicki M. Slavik, 65, of Elburn died February 4, 2019 at Delnor Hospital Geneva.

She was born November 15, 1953 in Chicago, IL the daughter of the late Elmer and Eva Anderson.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years Gary. Two daughters, Jessica (Nick) Weaver of Geneva, and Lisa (Andy) Stein of Geneva. Two grandchildren, Ella and Grant Weaver. Also a sister Diane, and two brothers Tom and Gerry.

Memorial Visitation will be Sunday, February 17th from 1:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. at Yurs Funeral Home 1771 W. State Street (Rte 38) Geneva. There are no funeral services.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Animal House Shelter, 13005 Ernesti Road Huntley, IL 60142 or to the National Park Foundation, 1110 Vermont Ave, NW Suite 200, Washington, DC 20005 or www.nationalparks.org.

One Does Not See Anything Until One Sees Its Beauty.

- Oscar Wilde

For information, please call Yurs Funeral Home Geneva 630-232-7337 or www.yursfuneralhomes.com
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Find Value in your own funeral with Pre-Planning. Let Yurs Funeral Home know how we can help.
Download Now