|
|
Vicki M. Slavik
Born: November 15, 1953; in Chicago, IL
Died: February 4, 2019; Geneva, IL
Vicki M. Slavik, 65, of Elburn died February 4, 2019 at Delnor Hospital Geneva.
She was born November 15, 1953 in Chicago, IL the daughter of the late Elmer and Eva Anderson.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years Gary. Two daughters, Jessica (Nick) Weaver of Geneva, and Lisa (Andy) Stein of Geneva. Two grandchildren, Ella and Grant Weaver. Also a sister Diane, and two brothers Tom and Gerry.
Memorial Visitation will be Sunday, February 17th from 1:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. at Yurs Funeral Home 1771 W. State Street (Rte 38) Geneva. There are no funeral services.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Animal House Shelter, 13005 Ernesti Road Huntley, IL 60142 or to the National Park Foundation, 1110 Vermont Ave, NW Suite 200, Washington, DC 20005 or www.nationalparks.org.
One Does Not See Anything Until One Sees Its Beauty.
- Oscar Wilde
For information, please call Yurs Funeral Home Geneva 630-232-7337 or www.yursfuneralhomes.com
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Feb. 14, 2019