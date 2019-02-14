Rev. William L. Nagy



Rev. William L. Nagy, age 88, of St. Charles passed away Monday, February 11, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.



He was born May 27, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois to William and Matilda Nagy.



Rev. Nagy graduated from Hirsch High School in Chicago and Elmhurst College in Elmhurst. He attended Eden Seminary in Webster Grove, Missouri and was ordained in Chicago in 1956. He served at churches in Evansville, Indiana, Foreston and Adeline, Illinois, Immanuel UCC in Bartlett, St. Paul UCC of Crystal Lake and finally for 23 years at the Congregational United Church of Christ in St. Charles.



For 27 years, he served as the Chaplin for the St. Charles Fire Department. For 16 years, he was on the board of the Bensenville Home Society, 37 years as Director of Church Camps, he was on numerous committees in the church and in the community. In his retirement, he served as Chaplain at Pine Acres in DeKalb and as an interim pastor for several churches. In 2018, Rev. Nagy received the Chalice Award, the Chalice award is given to servants of the Church, either lay or clergy, who have served the Illinois Conference, one or more of the Associations of the Conference, and/or one or more local churches while also giving service in the larger community.



Rev. Nagy is survived by his wife of 65 years, Rozella, three children, Loren, Donald and Cheryl (Rev. Timothy) Rhodes, four grandchildren, Matthew (Bernadette) Nagy, Rev. Amanda (Kimberly) Nagy, Hannah Rhodes and Rachel Rhodes, two great grandchildren, Nash and Gunnar Nagy, a sister Barbara Lane and a sister-in-law, Celia Drake.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Funeral service will be held 3:00 P.M., Saturday, February 16th at Congregational United Church of Christ, St. Charles. Interment will be in the church's memorial garden. Visitation will be Saturday from 2:00 P.M. until the time of the service at church and Friday from 3:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the church.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Congregational United Church of Christ, 40W451 Fox Mill Blvd, St. Charles, Illinois 60175.



