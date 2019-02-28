Anita M. Drendel



Born: January 21, 1934



Died: February 21, 2019



Anita M. Drendel, 85, of Sandwich, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019 at her home. She was born January 21, 1934 in Kankakee, IL, the daughter of Samuel and Catherine (Coda) Hansen. She married LaVerne Residori in 1951 and later married Fred Drendel in 1983. Anita recently attended St. John's Lutheran Church in Somonauk and formerly attended St. Lawrence Catholic Church in South Wilmington, IL. She spent most of her life living in the Gardner/South Wilmington/Cullom area where she worked at various bookkeeping positions, most recently at AHW John Deere and MKM Oil, retiring the age of 80. Anita enjoyed socializing with her many friends, playing cards, and planning and cooking for family gatherings. She was also a life-long devoted Cubs fan. Anita was absolutely devoted to her family and treasured the time she spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family is very grateful for the loving care provided for her by her caregiver Anna and at Valley West Community Hospital.



She is survived by one daughter, Toni (Jerry) Lundeen of Sandwich, IL; two step sons, David Drendel of Springfield, IL and Scott (Lisa) Drendel of Pontiac, IL; one step daughter, Laura Miller of Gardner, IL; eighteen grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; one brother, Ronald Hansen of Gardner, IL; numerous beloved nieces and nephews, and a large loving extended family.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, one son, Larry Residori, and one sister, Jean Martin.



Funeral Service was held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at RW Patterson Funeral Home at 401 E. Main St. in Braidwood, IL with Pastor Chris Schoon officiating. Burial followed at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Cullom, IL. Visitation was from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at RW Patterson Funeral Home in Braidwood, IL.



Memorials may be directed to Fox Valley Older Adult Services in Sandwich, IL. For more information or to sign the online guest book, go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com Published in the Kendall County Now on Feb. 28, 2019