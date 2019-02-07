David Henry Lohrey



Born: December 28, 1942



Died: February 2, 2019



David Henry Lohrey passed away unexpectedly on February 2, 2019 surrounded by loved ones at the age of 76. Born in Chicago, December 28, 1942 son of Jacob and Amelia Lohrey.



David proudly served as a signal analyst in the U.S. Army with the 303rd Army Security Agency Battalion during the Vietnam war. He enjoyed his 36 year career with IBM sharing stories with all who would listen, especially his daughters-in-law after his retirement.



Since his retirement in 2002 his passion was for beach vacations and his grandchildren. Everything and anything to do with his precious grandchildren was always foremost in his activities. He would hurry to get to the hospital when each baby arrived, holding each newborn with tears of joy, smiles and talking to them about their new family. He felt blessed to watch all of them grow and to become involved in their activities and to spend as much time talking sports, giving coaching advice and detailing their family history.



He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Patricia nee Hellgeth, Plano; sons, Jason (Carrie Sanchez), Ryan (Lisa Regnier), Paul (Beth Gemmer); loving Papa of Alexis, Jacob, Amanda, Ava, Amelia, Luke, Cayden, Nick, Noah, Jackson and Chase. He is survived by his sister, Rose Stanek of Aurora, IL; sister-in-law, Nancy Hellgeth; brothers-in-law, Jim Hellgeth, Mike (Kris) Hellgeth; and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his son, Noah; his parents, Jacob and Amelia; brothers, Jack and Reuben; sisters, Esther (Al) Kort, Josephine (Dan) Trippon and Kathleen Lohrey.



Private funeral services will be held at a later date at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, Illinois. Published in the Kendall County Now on Feb. 7, 2019