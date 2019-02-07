Ida Prince



Born: March 2, 1924



Died: January 16, 2019



Ida Prince, age 94, of Oswego, IL, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at Asbury Gardens in North Aurora, IL. She was born March 2, 1924 a daughter to the late Dale and Tilla (Henry) Potter.



She was a member of the Oswego Presbyterian Church, the Twin Ponds, and an Election judge for many years in Oswego, IL. Ida loved knitting and crafting but most of all loved her family.



She is survived by her children, Pam (Fettah) Celik, Ruth Prince, Marilyn (Roy) Lincoln; Ten grandchildren, Cara, Amy, Beth, Ramona, Dale, Carolann, Thomas, Anna, Mike, and Terry; Eighteen great-grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Raymond G. Prince; a daughter, Jean Koehler; two brothers, Ray and Don Potter; and a sister, Vera Parker.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 2:00 PM, visitation with family is from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM at DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY 1801 S. Douglas, Oswego, IL 60543.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the 213 W. Institute Place, Suite 302, Chicago, IL 60610.



Arrangements are entrusted to DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543. For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com Published in the Kendall County Now on Feb. 7, 2019