Home
Services
Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
1801 S. Douglas Road
Oswego, IL 60543
(630) 554-3888
Resources
More Obituaries for Ida Prince
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ida Prince

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ida Prince Obituary
Ida Prince

Born: March 2, 1924

Died: January 16, 2019

Ida Prince, age 94, of Oswego, IL, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at Asbury Gardens in North Aurora, IL. She was born March 2, 1924 a daughter to the late Dale and Tilla (Henry) Potter.

She was a member of the Oswego Presbyterian Church, the Twin Ponds, and an Election judge for many years in Oswego, IL. Ida loved knitting and crafting but most of all loved her family.

She is survived by her children, Pam (Fettah) Celik, Ruth Prince, Marilyn (Roy) Lincoln; Ten grandchildren, Cara, Amy, Beth, Ramona, Dale, Carolann, Thomas, Anna, Mike, and Terry; Eighteen great-grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Raymond G. Prince; a daughter, Jean Koehler; two brothers, Ray and Don Potter; and a sister, Vera Parker.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 2:00 PM, visitation with family is from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM at DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY 1801 S. Douglas, Oswego, IL 60543.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the 213 W. Institute Place, Suite 302, Chicago, IL 60610.

Arrangements are entrusted to DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543. For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kendall County Now on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
Download Now