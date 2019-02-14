James R. Bickford



Born: February 13, 1930



Died: February 8, 2019



James R. Bickford, 88, of Sandwich, passed away at willow Crest Nursing Pavilion Sandwich on February 8, 2019. He was born to Ralph (Shortie) Grace (Bailey) Bickford in Evansville, IN on February 13, 1930.



He Married Joyce Borden on November 18, 1950 in Boonville, IN. He served his country with the US Army, He was a member of Plano Church of Christ, He worked tool and die maker and retired from Caterpillar Tractor Co in Montgomery, IL after 30 years working from 1958-1989.



He is survived by his wife Joyce of Sandwich, his son Bryan (Sherry) Bickford Grandchildren; Justin (Sara) Bickford of Oglesby, IL and Anna (Richard) Meyer of Rockfalls, IL, 5 great Grandchildren; Shelby, Joshua, Alexa, Gabriel and Raven. And sister in law June Bickford.



He is preceded in death by his parents, his son James Jr 1982, sister; Lucille Bays, brothers; Mervin, William, Richard and Everett and grandson Joshua 1997.



Visitation will be held Wednesday February 13, 2019 at the Beverage Family Funeral Home 104 Terry St. Sandwich, IL from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. with funeral service at 5:00 p.m. with his son Minister Bryan Bickford officiating. Private burial will take place Thursday February 14, 2019 at Pratt Oaklawn Cemetery Sandwich, IL. Published in the Kendall County Now on Feb. 14, 2019