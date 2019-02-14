Jerline Burton Beasley



Jerline "Dean" Burton Beasley, age 85, of South Fulton, TN, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019.



She was born in Graves County, KY in her parents' home. She used her skills in math and accounting to own and run a grocery store in Tri City, KY with her late husband, George, for many years before moving to Montgomery/Oswego, IL. Jerline loved to travel, spend time with family, garden, watch basketball, collect antiques, basketweave, socialize, and play cards. She knew where to get the best strawberries and always had chocolate cake and malts for her grandchildren. She was an active member of Smith Street Church of Christ and often spoke of the wonderful mission work the church was doing.



She is survived by her sons, Dennis (Lorraine) Beasley of Oswego, IL and Rodney (Sandy) of Chandler, AZ; grandchildren, Jennifer (James), Michelle, Claire (fiance Tim), Maxwell, and Alyssa; sister, Eva "Fay" West; sister-in-law, Bettie Jo Burton; nephew, Mike West; many other nieces, nephews, and cousins; close friends, Carol, Billy Joe, and Brenda; and many church friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband, George A. Beasley; parents, Walter A. and Redus Ward Burton; siblings, Zelph "Ward" (Ethel) Burton, Wilburn "Bill" (Bitsy and Mary) Burton, Hurshel Burton, and Kathryn (Carter) McClain; and brother-in-law, Howard West.



Private services will be held for immediate family this week. Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery. Hornbeak Funeral Chapel will provide services with Rev. Miles Mayo officiating.



Tributes may be left online at www.hornbeakfuneralchapel.com/and if desired memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the . Published in the Kendall County Now on Feb. 14, 2019