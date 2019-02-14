John Milton Player



Born: May 22, 1927; in Elmhurst, IL



Died: February 4, 2019; in Oswego, IL



John Milton Player, age 91, of Oswego, IL, peacefully passed away in his sleep on Monday, February 4, 2019 at Autumn Leaves of Oswego. He was born May 22, 1927 in Elmhurst, IL the son of the late John Milton and Marian (Lake) Player.



John was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Oswego and a member of the Oswego Township Board formany years. He enjoyed restoring furniture with his spare time; although he would much rather spend his time mowing the lawns in the summer.



He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Janet (Kautz) Player; two sons, Scot (Mary Lowry) Player of Oswego, IL, Jef (Lee) Player of Urbana, IL; six grandchildren, and five great grandchildren; two sisters, Virginia Welsh of Atlanta, GA, Loralee Buchta of Boston, MA; and a brother, Paul (Sue) Player of Atlanta, GA.



He was preceded in death by his mother, father, and sister, Milly Anlicker.



A gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Oswego Presbyterian Church, located at 1976 Route 25 in Oswego, IL 60543, from 2:00 to 4:00PM.



Arrangements are entrusted to DUNN FAMILY FUNERALHOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543. Published in the Kendall County Now on Feb. 14, 2019