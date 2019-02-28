Paula A. Burgos



Born: October 8, 1967



Died: February 19, 2019



Paula A. "Lola" Burgos, age 51, of Yorkville, IL passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. She was born on October 8, 1967 in Chicago, IL the daughter of Eustaquio and Judith (Forsythe) Perez.



Paula was united in marriage in August of 1989 to Mark Burgos and they spent the next 30 happy years together. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family. Lola as she was affectionately known was a mother to everyone. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister who will be deeply missed by her family and friends.



She is survived by her husband, Mark Burgos of Yorkville, IL; her children, Nicole (Mark) Smith of Yorkville, IL and Jordan (Sarah Villarreal) Burgos of Yorkville, IL; her grandchildren, Mark, Noah, Mason, and Zander; her sister, Kimberly (Ken) Anderson of Carpentersville, IL; many nieces and nephews; and her father-in-law, John (Reda Hartness) Burgos of Montgomery, IL.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Eustaquio "Taco" and Judith Perez; her brother, Jonas Perez; and her mother-in-law, Kathy Burgos.



A Funeral Service was held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1617 N. Bridge St., Yorkville, IL. Interment followed the service.



Friends visited from 10:00 AM until the Hour of Service on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Nelson Funeral Home in Yorkville, IL.



Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or 630-553-7611. Published in the Kendall County Now on Feb. 28, 2019