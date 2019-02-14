Phillip Wagner



Phillip Wagner, age 87, passed peacefully after a brief illness.



He was born in Sandwich, the son of Leonard and Hope Wagner. He graduated from Sandwich High School and joined th Air Force where he was a radioman on a B29 during the Korean war. He married in 1954 to Carol Ammons the love of his life and spent 65 years together. He moved his family to Scottsdale, Arizona where he worked for Honeywell till retirement. He loved his family first, golf and working on his home and of course his Cubs. What we loved most was his great sense of humor. He moved to Bozeman, Montana after his wife died to be near his daughter.



He is survived by his children, Mike (Michelle) Wagner, Jeannie (Peter) Jacoby, Mary (Bill) Nolan. His grandchildren, Taylor, Sage, Hanna (David) Reese Jack and Hank. Great Grandchildren Lily and Ella. His sisters, Janet (Allen) Martin. Connie (Dealas)Wiley, Brother Tom (Mary) Wagner. And nieces and nephews and friends.



He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Carol; and her parents and siblings. His brothers, Dick and David; and niece, Kathy.



There will be a private service in Arizona, and be buried with his cherished wife, Carol. Published in the Kendall County Now on Feb. 14, 2019