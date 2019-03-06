Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert Aiello.

Albert Aiello

1946 - 2019

Albert "Al" Aiello Jr, 72, passed away on Feb. 23, 2019, at his winter home in Bradenton, Fla.

He was born in Kenosha on Sept. 3, 1946, to the late Albert and Georgia (Kintz) Aiello. A lifelong resident of Kenosha, he attended Bain Elementary School, Holy Rosary School, and graduated from St. Joseph's High School in 1964.

Al proudly served in the US Army in the Dominican Republic with the 546th Trane Company from 1965 until his honorable discharge in 1967.

On April 8, 1972 he married Gail Szymanski at St. Peters Catholic Church.

After his military service, Al was employed as the assistant plant manager for 7up Bottling Company in Racine until 1974. He then served the City of Kenosha working as a police officer for the Kenosha Police Department for 27 years, retiring in 2001 as a detective. After retiring from the KPD he worked at Southern Lakes Credit Union to keep busy (and stay out of trouble).

He was a member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Holy Rosary Holy Name Society, Holy Rosary Ushers, KPPA, WPPA, Kenosha Moose Lodge 286, and the Men's Italian American Society. He was a lifetime member of the V.F.W. Junker Ball Post 1865, and was the President of the Chateaux Village Carport Lounge in Bradenton Fla.

Al enjoyed spending time with family and keeping traditions alive, happy hours with friends, and spoiling his grandchildren. He loved watching the Cubs and yelling at the Packers.

Al is survived by his wife of 46 years Gail, daughters, Allison Aiello, Jennifer (John) Koscielak, grandchildren, Georgia and Ben Koscielak; brother, Jerry (Elizabeth) Aiello; uncle, Chuck (Betty) Aiello, Jr.; sisters in law, Judy (Rick) Bruns, and Cathy (Frank) Gabron, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Ann Aiello; his in-laws, Bill and Dorothy Szymanski; his cousins, LeRoy and Karen Kintz, and lifelong friends, Al Andreoli and Mike Dolnik.

Funeral services honoring Al's life will be held Monday March 11, 2019. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 2224 – 45th Street. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for the Mass. Inurnment with full military honors will follow in St. George Cemetery. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Sunday March 10, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Piasecki Althaus Funeral Home.

