Andrew Block



1990 - 2019



Andrew Block, 28, of Lake Forest, Ill., passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019. Born on Oct. 9, 1990, in Lake Forest, Ill., to Catherine (Tirabassi) Block and William Walter Block, he was a graduate of Lake Forest High School. Andrew began his career in the executive search field working for Stanton Chase Chicago. He went on to work in the logistics industry as a national account manager with Coyote Logistics and most recently Best Dedicated Solutions. Andrew enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and particularly loved his role as Big Brother to Anna, Olivia and Isabelle. Andrew had a love for sports and enjoyed many years of playing hockey and golf, and was also an avid hunter. Andrew particularly enjoyed Sunday football with his mom cheering on their beloved Green Bay Packers. He had a passion for music and will always be remembered for his talents including his guitar playing and singing. Andrew was an inspiration to many with his legendary playlists and jam sessions. Perhaps Andrew's favorite place to be was Camp Deerhorn in Rhinelander, Wis., where he was a camper for many years and also a camp counselor. Deerhorn fostered a love for people and the outdoors, and gave him the opportunity to work with kids, whom he adored. Andrew is survived by his parents, Catherine Block of Lake Forest and William Block; his three sisters, Anna, Olivia and Isabelle Block; his grandparents, Gina and Domenick Tirabassi, Jr., of Kenosha, and Ruth Ann Risvold of Zephyerhills, Fla,; and his many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, William Walter Block and his aunt Stephanie Block.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 8, at 10 a.m. at Church of St. Mary, 175 E. Illinois Road, Lake Forest. Internment at Lake Forest Cemetery will follow. A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 7, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Wenban Funeral Home, 320 Vine Avenue, Lake Forest. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Andrew's family will be donated to causes that were dear to him.









