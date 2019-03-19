Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Carlini.

Anna Carlini

Anna Carlini, 98, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, March 15, 2019, at St. Joseph Home and Rehabilitation Center.

She is survived by her children, Filippo (Lucrezia) Carlini and Elisabetta "Lisa" (Brian) Skowronski; grandchildren, Andrea (Al) Carlini-Miller, Emily Carlini, David Skowronski and Daniel Skowronski and great granddaughter, Vivien Carlini-Miller.

Funeral services honoring the life of Anna will begin with a 9:15 a.m. prayer service at Piasecki-Althaus Funeral Home on Saturday, March 23, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 1919 54th Street. Entombment at All Saints Mausoleum will follow. A visitation for Anna will be held on Friday, March 22, from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Complete obituary information will be made available in the Wednesday edition of the Kenosha News.

