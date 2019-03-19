Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Annalorraine Eckberg



1921 - 2019



Annalorraine Eckberg, 97 years old of Paddock Lake, Wis. passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Froedtert South – St. Catherine's Medical Center, Pleasant Prairie, Wis. She was born July 7, 1921, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of the late David and Martha (nèe Kullander) Speck.



She married Harry Eckberg March 15, 1947, and they settled in Paddock Lake in 1952. Annalorraine was a member of the United Methodist Church, Salem, Wis. and very active in the choir there for many years and was one of the members responsible for starting the Swedish smorgasbord at the church. She served as Village Trustee of Paddock Lake for 27 years. She was active throughout her life in many organizations including the and the . Annalorraine worked at the Kenosha Library teaching literacy and she was very active with KAFASI, especially the Daybreak program at the Westosha Senior Center and the Friendly Visitor program. She also cared for many family members over the years.



Annalorraine' s family would like to thank the Salem Rescue Squad and the Kenosha Visiting Nurses for their care.



Survivors include her son, Kurt (Kathleen) Eckberg; sisters-in-law, Mary Speck and Wilma Speck; nieces and nephews, David, Phillip, John, and Julie; and many great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents Annalorraine was preceded by her husband, Harry; two brothers, David and Martin Speck and a niece, Martha.



Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the United Methodist Church, 25130 85th St., Salem, WI. Funeral services will commence at noon and interment will immediately follow in Union Cemetery, Paddock Lake, WI. Arrangements were entrusted to the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to the or the Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue, 11252 254th Court, Trevor, WI 53179 in her memory.









