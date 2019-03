Annalorraine Eckberg

1921 - 2019

Annalorraine Eckberg, 97 years old of Paddock Lake, Wis. passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Froedtert South – St. Catherine's Medical Center, Pleasant Prairie, Wis. She was born July 7, 1921, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of the late David and Martha (nèe Kullander) Speck.

She married Harry Eckberg March 15, 1947, and they settled in Paddock Lake in 1952. Annalorraine was a member of the United Methodist Church, Salem, Wis. and very active in the choir there for many years and was one of the members responsible for starting the Swedish smorgasbord at the church. She served as Village Trustee of Paddock Lake for 27 years. She was active throughout her life in many organizations including the and the . Annalorraine worked at the Kenosha Library teaching literacy and she was very active with KAFASI, especially the Daybreak program at the Westosha Senior Center and the Friendly Visitor program. She also cared for many family members over the years.

Annalorraine' s family would like to thank the Salem Rescue Squad and the Kenosha Visiting Nurses for their care.

Survivors include her son, Kurt (Kathleen) Eckberg; sisters-in-law, Mary Speck and Wilma Speck; nieces and nephews, David, Phillip, John, and Julie; and many great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents Annalorraine was preceded by her husband, Harry; two brothers, David and Martin Speck and a niece, Martha.