Aurelia "Rae" Noto

1932 - 2019

Aurelia "Rae" Noto, 86, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at St. Joseph Home and Rehabilitation Center.

Born in Kenosha on Sept. 9, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Annunzia (Mellone) Ruffolo. A lifelong resident of Kenosha, she was educated in local schools and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School.

On July 10, 1954, she married Ernest F. Noto at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church; he preceded her in death on Oct. 12, 1993.

Rae was employed for 24 years at Holy Rosary Day Care and Pre-School and especially enjoyed telling stories to all the children using puppets. She was also a member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

She loved to go on long bike rides with her husband, doing Tai Chi, watching old movies and musicals, and playing trivia about them. Above all else, Rae enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her two children, Theresa (Dale) Landree of Kenosha and Ernest J. (Sue) Noto; two sisters, Alice Jurasewicz of Kenosha and Gina Tatro of Rockford, Ill.; four grandchildren; Kristen (Dr. Antonio) Montemurro, Robert (Katherine) Landree, Amy (Mike) Lange, and Lori Noto; and seven great-grandchildren, T.J., Dale, Frankie, Rafi, Isabelle, Madison, and Ava.

She was preceded in death by a brother in infancy; and a niece, Lesa Tatro.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 16, at Proko Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. A brief prayer service will be held at 11 a.m. before departing to Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. Entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum.

The family would like to thank Dr. Kayeum and the entire staff at St. Joseph's for the compassionate care they provided to Rae.

