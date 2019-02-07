Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Posselt.

Barbara D. Posselt

1945 - 2019

Barbara was born Jan. 23 1945, to Chet and Ione Dennison. She married Donald Posselt in 1964 and had two daughters; Lisa and Donna.

She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Anne and Alameda and late ex husband Donald. Left to cherish her memories are her daughters Lisa (Jerry) Stein and Donna (chip) Caputo. Her grandchildren Eddie, Samuel, Josh, Rena, Crystal and Jimmy. Also her great grandchildren Dustin, Benjamin, Annabelle, Timothy and Oakley.

Services will be held at 6 p.m on Sunday Feb. 10, at The Tabernacle 7951 36th Ave.