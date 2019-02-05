Beatrice B. Lundgren
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beatrice Lundgren.
Beatrice B. Lundgren, 100, of Kenosha passed away on Feb. 1, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. A full obituary will appear at a later date.
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations
Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director
3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667
www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations - Stephen P. Casey, Owner
3016 75th Street
Kenosha, WI 53142
(262) 653-0667
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Feb. 5, 2019