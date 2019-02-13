Betty J. Bruno

1924 - 2019

Betty J. Bruno, 94, of Kenosha, died on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at Hospice Alliance, Inc/ Hospice House.

Born in Phoenix, Ariz. on March 20, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Adolph and Bertha (Kroll) Haubrich. The family moved to Kenosha when Betty was just 3 years old. She attended local schools and graduated from Kenosha High School.

In 1945, Betty married Eugene Archer, father of her children and later divorced. She married Peter Bruno on Jan. 25, 1971, in Kenosha; sadly, he passed away on June 10, 1984.

She was a loving homemaker for her husband and two daughters and also waitressed at The Master's Restaurant for many years. She enjoyed knitting, was an avid reader and "people watcher".

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Lynn (David) Funk and Sandra Alm, seven grandchildren; ten great grandchildren and her dear companion, Elmer Schmidt.

Along with her parents, and husband, Peter, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Margaret Myers and Robert Haubrich.

A celebration service honoring Betty will be held on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Lutheran Church, 2001 80th Street, Kenosha, WI, 53143. A visitation will take place Saturday, Feb. 16 at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

Memorials may be made in her memory to the , 620 S 76th Street, Suite 160, Milwaukee, WI 53214-1599 or Hospice Alliance, Inc., 10220 Prairie Ridge Boulevard, Pleasant Prairie, WI, 53158.

