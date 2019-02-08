Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brandon Brewer.

Brandon M. Brewer

1997 - 2019

Brandon M. Brewer, 21, of Kenosha passed away Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. He was born on Nov. 19, 1997, to JoAnn R. Brewer in Kenosha. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Ruether Central High School.

Brandon worked as a truck unloader at WalMart for four years.

Brandon was a member of Apostolic Faith Church.

Brandon was a hardworking man, loved football especially the Bears, gaming (video games), loved food and wanted to be a chef, going to Fla. on vacation and loved spending time with his family.

Brandon is survived by his mother JoAnn Calzada, grandmother Sharon Brewer, sisters Nicole Brewer and Kaitlin Brewer, his guardian family Leo and Krisanne Gillis and their family Nick Sanders, Nycol Gillis, Leo Gillis, Jared Gillis and Addalynn Gillis, his aunt and uncle Kim and Dave Pedersen and their family Mike Hamilton, Autumn Hamilton, Ari Pedersen, Tom Baumeister and Angel Ratliff, guardian grandparents Jeralyn and Rueben Sanchez and his best friend Mike Wasion.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather Mark Brewer, cousin Courtney Baumeister and aunt Pamela Hamilton.

A Celebration of Life for Brandon will be held on Monday, Feb. 11, at 5 p.m. at Apostolic Faith Church (1021 – 95th St. Pleasant Prairie). Visitation will be held on Monday from 2 p.m. until time of service. Memorials would be appreciated to the family.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Visit Brandon's

Online Memorial Book