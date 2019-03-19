Brenda C. Berger

1951 - 2019

Brenda C. Berger, 67, of Twin Lakes, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019, at her home with her family.

Born in Haleyville, Ala. on July 6, 1951, she was the daughter of Vanous and Mary Lee (nee Rye) Cooper. She spent her early life in Ala. before moving to Wis. in 1960, where she attended Salem Grade School and Westosha Central High School.

On Dec. 11, 1968, in Waukegan, Ill. she was united in marriage to Roger Berger.Following marriage, they resided in South Milwaukee before moving to Salem and then Twin Lakes in 1976. Brenda was a resident of Twin Lakes for 43 years. She was a full-time mother for many years. She co-owned Roger's Auto Sales with her husband for 26 years. She also worked part-time for the Burlington Standard Press and then for Kohl's Department Store in Kenosha for 17 years before retiring in 2018.

Brenda enjoyed reading, cooking, ancestry research, following true crime and listening to Elvis Presley. More than anything, she lived for her family. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, great-aunt, and friend to so very many.

Brenda is survived by her husband, Roger; children, Rachelle "Shelly" (Tom) Poteracki, Ryan (Cindy) Steinbeck and Michael (Sandra) Steinbeck; grandchildren, Sarah Poteracki, Amy Poteracki, Adam Steinbeck and Alex Steinbeck; siblings, Wanda (Chuck) Dohse and Ken Dohse; special nieces who were like daughters to her, including Cheryl, Debbie, Karen, Lisa, Corinne and Laura; extended family of brothers- and sisters-in-law; and many Dohse family stepsisters, stepbrothers, nieces and nephews.

Brenda was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Lee (Rye) Dohse; father, Vanous Cooper; step-father, Raymond Dohse; grandparents Ova Lee and William (Mack) Cooper and Jesse and Kever Rye; aunts, uncles and cousins (including her distant cousin Elvis).

The family would like to thank the nurses and care givers with Aurora Health Care and Aurora at Home (Hospice) for their care and concern during Brenda's long, courageous battle with cancer.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Per Brenda's wishes, a private committal service will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Cemetery.

