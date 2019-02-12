Charles G. Vassar

1967 - 2019

Charles G. "Chuck" Vassar, 51, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at Crossroads Care Center with his family at his side.

His sisters Vicky (Jerry) Malzahn and Brenda Griffith would like to express their deepest gratitude for all the prayers and support from everyone over the years.





Funeral services will be held privately. In accordance with Chuck's wishes, the family requests that you celebrate his life by spending time with someone, call a friend, visit a shut-in, take someone out to lunch, or spend time with a child and celebrate life!!!