Cornelia C. "Dolly" Andersen

1923 - 2019

Cornelia "Dolly" C. Andersen, 95, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Crossroads Care Center of Kenosha.

She was born on June 1, 1923, to the late Cornelius and Catherine (Nagelkirk) Walraven in Kenosha. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Kenosha High School.

On Nov. 2, 1943, she married the love of her life Richard C. Andersen at Christian Reformed Church. He preceded her in death on April 16, 2017.

Dolly worked at Great Lakes Naval Base, Lowe's Kenosha Bindery Co. and AMC for a few years.

Dolly was a member of Christian Reformed Church and was very active. She volunteered with Meals on Wheels for over 20 years and at St. Catherine's Hospital. She enjoyed music and going to concerts, but most of all she loved supporting her children and grandchildren with all their activities.

She is survived by her daughters Carol Hansen and Barbara (Raymond) Nicla all of Kenosha, her 6 grandchildren, her 6 great grandchildren, her sister Mae Kuiper of Union Grove and her daughter-in-law Nancy Andersen of Kenosha.

She is preceded in death by her sons Dennis and Keith, a daughter in infancy, her sister Ada and her brother Harold.

Funeral Services for Dolly will be held on Tuesday, March 26, at 11 a.m. at Christian Reformed Church (7506 - 25th Ave.). Interment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Memorials would be appreciated to Christian Reformed Church.

