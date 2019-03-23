Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel "Dan" Davidson.

Daniel Troy "Dan" Davidson

Daniel Troy "Dan" Davidson, 55, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on March 21, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services honoring Dan's life will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church, on Washington Road and 47th Avenue. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.

Visitation for Dan be held on Monday, March 25 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Piasecki-Althaus Funeral home and from 10 a.m. until the time of the services on Tuesday at the First Baptist Church.

A complete obituary will be available in the Sunday, March 24th edition of the Kenosha News.

