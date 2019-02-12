Daniel Thompson

  • "We did our best to send you home to God. You and Mary Pat..."
    - Jim & Chris Lubkeman

Daniel R. Thompson

1957 - 2019

Daniel R. Thompson, 62, of Antioch, IL passed away on Monday, February 11th at Froedtert South St. Catherine's Campus in Pleasant Prairie.

He was born on January 31, 1957.

Daniel was previously employed as a carpenter.

He was preceded in death by his brother and his significant other, Mary Pat O'Shea.

Services are pending.



Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111 60th St. 262 654 3533

Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 654-3533
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Feb. 12, 2019
