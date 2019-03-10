Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darell Allen.

Darell M. Allen

1925 - 2019

Darell Martin Allen of Kenosha, Wis., passed away on March 8, 2019, at the age of 93 at Kenosha Senior Living. He was born in Oshkosh, Wis. on April 14, 1925, to Martin and Leona Allen. He was educated in the Oshkosh schools and lived a committed life to Jesus Christ, to his wife, Ruth, and to his country. While in training in the Zion Faith Homes, Darell was drafted into the army in 1944 during World War II and served in the Medical Corps in the 453rd Medical Hospital Ship Platoon. At the time he was honorably discharged, Darell had earned the rank of Corporal.

Ruth Klinger, also from Oshkosh, became his bride on Aug. 30, 1947. He was a hard worker and faithful provider. After retiring from American Motors, he worked as a milkman for Milk Producers of Kenosha and being well suited for sales, he later became a salesman for Knapp Shoes.

Darell and Ruth attended Peniel Tabernacle of Kenosha and later attended The Judd Faith Home and Zion Faith Homes. "Faithful" is a word that aptly describes Darell. Kenosha Senior Living became his home until his death. Heartfelt thanks to all the staff and church friends who so faithfully cared for him.

Darell was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth, his parents, Martin and Leona Allen, and one brother, Wallace Allen.

He is survived by his brother, Lee (Beverly) Allen, of Hollister, Mo., his sister-in-law, Alice Busha, of Tenn., his niece, Joan Dorsey, also of Tenn., nephew, Gary Busha of Oshkosh, Wis., as well as a number of nieces and nephews and church friends including Carol Innes, Sue-An Carey and Rebecca Leopold.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday March 12, 2019, at Kenosha Funeral Services from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m., with Military Honors and funeral services to follow at 4 p.m.

