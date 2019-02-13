Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Burford.

David Wayne Burford

1934 - 2019

Mr. David Wayne Burford, 84, of Dallas City, Ill., passed away at 1:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at his home.

David was born Dec. 14, 1934, in Carman, Ill. the son of Emil and Florence Dulaney Burford. On Sept. 3, 1983, he married Chi Burford in Burlington, Iowa.

Mr. Burford was a graduate of the LaHarpe High School. He worked at Champion Spark Plug in Burlington before retiring. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and bowling. Mr. Burford was always willing to help anyone he could.

Survivors include his wife, Chi, two sons, Rick Burford of Dallas City and Greg (Dawn) Burford of Pleasant Prairie, Wis., two daughters, Deb Burford of West Des Moines, Iowa and Cindy Bollin of Hawaii, two step-children, Greg Johnson and Terry Johnson, twelve grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and one sister, Dorothy Thompson of Blandinsville, Ill.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Jean Hitz and one brother-in-law, Lloyd Thompson.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019, at the River Of Life Fellowship Church in Dallas City. A private burial will be held in the Burlington Memorial Park Cemetery, Burlington, Iowa. In lieu of flowers a private fund has been established for Rev. Doug Clark pastor of the River Of Life Fellowship.