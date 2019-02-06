Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Smielewski Jr..

David Smielewski, Jr.

David Smielewski, Jr., formerly of Kenosha, Wis. and Round Lake, Ill., went home to Jesus on Jan. 27, at his home in Kingsford, Mich. David was a master carpenter who worked for several local Mich., Wis. and Ill. contractors. He had his own remodeling companies in Spring Hill, Fla. and Iron Mountain, Mich. before working as a supervisor with Gundlach Champion Inc. of Iron Mountain, Michigan.

David was a generous and kind master carpenter who gave his services often to various churches and friends. He had an immense love of music and could often have been seen with his harmonica in hand.

He is survived by his four sons, Kyle Smielewski, Brandon Smielewski, David Smielewski III and Jasper Harkness. Also surviving are his father David (Irene) Smielewski Sr. of Kenosha, Wis., his mother, Kristine (Robert) Siebert of Spring Hill, Fla. and Ingleside, Ill., his stepmother Barbara Rankin of Kenosha, Wis.; his sister, Kristy Marva of Antioch, Ill., and his partner, Michelle Martin of Kingsford, Mich. as well as many other relatives and friends who loved him dearly.

Funeral services will be on Saturday, Feb. 9, at the Erickson, Rochon and Nash Funeral Home at 901 Carpenter Ave. Iron Mountain, Mich. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. with service at 11 a.m.

Interment will be at Green Ridge Cemetery, Kenosha, Wis., in the Spring.