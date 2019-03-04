Dolores Mae Tatman

Dolores M. Tatman of Racine, passed away at the Villa at Lincoln Park on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, just days short of her 94th birthday. She was the youngest and last of the twelve Harms brothers and sisters.



Mrs. Tatman was born in Kenosha and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School. She was married to Carl J. Tatman for 62 years. He preceded her in death on August 14, 2013.



Mrs. Tatman was a longtime member of Atonement Lutheran Church and enjoyed knitting, sewing and playing Sheepshead. However, she was happiest when in the company of her children and grandchildren; especially around the dinner table for family meals.



She is survived by her children, Barbara (Denis) Hodge, Jim (Annette) Tatman, Carrie (Russ Schwartz) Tatman Schwartz and Mary Alice Tatman; her grandchildren, David, Laura (Chris), Shaley and Shawn, her great grandchildren, Finley, Dax and Damari; as well as many dear nieces and nephews.



Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 for a visitation from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. A service honoring Mrs. Tatman's life will follow at 12 p.m. A private interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to Season's Hospice.





The Tatman family extends a warm thank you to Season's Hospice and the Villa at Lincoln Park for the exceptional attention their mom received while under their care.