Douglas G. Balmes

1968 - 2019

Douglas G. Balmes, 50, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away suddenly on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Froedtert South – Kenosha Hospital Campus.

Born in Waukegan, Ill. on July 29, 1968, he was the son of the late Norbert A. and Cecilia (Schmid) Balmes. Doug attended St. Therese Elementary School and was a 1986 graduate of Tremper High School.

On June 15, 1996, in Waukegan, Ill., he was united in marriage to Tamara D. Buchholtz.

Doug was employed for nine years as a location technician with Olameter Corporation. He previously was employed with Ameritech.

Doug was a former member of St. Therese Catholic Church and he attended St. Mary Lutheran Church.

He was a quiet, easy going, reliable and dependable man. Doug was an all-around handy man who liked woodworking and fishing. He enjoyed working on his truck, training his Labradors Licorice and Maggie and watching the Packers.

Doug was cherished and will be missed by his loving wife, Tami; his two children, Nathaniel and Makena; his brother, Daniel (Pamela) Balmes; his sisters, Diane (Larry) Bowers, Donna (Philip) Cina, Deborah (Angelo) Tenuta, Denise (Matthew) Muhlenbeck and Terri (Jeff) Litz; and many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, David Balmes.

A funeral service honoring Doug's life will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at 7 p.m. at the Piasecki-Althaus Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until the time of the service.

Piasecki-Althaus Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

262-658-4101