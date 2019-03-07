Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edna Boero.

Edna Mae Boero

1932 - 2019

Edna Mae Boero, 86, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Brookside Care Center.

Born in Kenosha on March 22, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Sylvia (Kangas) Prell. A lifelong resident of Kenosha, she was educated in local schools.

On Nov. 3, 1951, she married Charles A. Boero.

Edna was employed at Kenosha Cartage until her retirement in 1987. She was a member of Northside Bible Church where she was active in the Ladies Group, AWANA, Sunday school, Junior church and as treasurer. She will be remembered as a very giving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with family. She also enjoyed spending winters in Fla. with her husband Charles.

Survivors include her husband, Charles Boero of Kenosha; her three children, David (Sue) Boero, Michael (Kathryn) Boero, and Julie (Tom) Strash, all of Kenosha; two brothers, Elmer (Diane) Prell and Kenneth (Lynn) Prell; two sisters, Sandi (Lynn) Obertin and Lynda (Robert) Davidson; ten grandchildren, Karen Boero, Courtney (Tim) Monson, Casey (Abbey) Boero, Michael Boero, Shannon (Mike) Borzynski, Robert (Laura) Boero, Michelle (Pete) Farruggia, Ryan (Chris) Strash, Kyle (Lauren) Strash and Andrew (Stephany) Strash; and 27 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Margaret Prell and Lorna Zuhlke; and two grandchildren, Katelyn Boero and Brian Boero.

Edna's family would like to thank the staff at Brookside Care Center for all of the kind and compassionate care they gave her.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 9, at Proko Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at noon. Interment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the would be greatly appreciated by the family.

