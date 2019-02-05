Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor Christenson.

Eleanor Ann Christenson

1923 - 2019

Eleanor Ann Christenson, 95, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at The Manor of Kenosha.

Born on Nov. 6, 1923, in Kenosha; she was the daughter of the late Alfons and Stella (Garin) Sovich. She graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School and Gateway Technical College.

Eleanor became a Navy wife during World War II. She married Elton "Mac" McAllister they were married for 28 years before their divorce. She married Harry Christenson in Kenosha in May of 1973. He preceded her in death on Nov. 2, 2009. They were married 36 years.

She held a variety of jobs beginning at 16. She and long-time friend Majorie (Gentes) Thompson became navy inspectors at Nash Motors inspecting Pratt & Whitney airplane engines. She followed her navy husband whenever he was in the states. They worked in Algiers, La., where she worked in the navy shipyard. In Newport, R.I., she worked in a munitions factory that was located on an island (in case it blew up).

After WWII ended, she attended "Estelle Compton's Modeling School" in Chicago. She worked at Greenberg's Ladies Wear as a model. Then she went on to work at Cooper's for 7 years and retired to raise her two children. While being "retired" she worked as a banquette waitress at the Elk's Club and the Kenosha Country Club. With her children established in school, she entered Gateway Technical College. Following, she was employed by Kenosha Unified School District and worked at McKinley Jr. High School as a secretary. She retired after 20 years. In 1984, she moved to Fla., where she and Harry lived in Venice and Englwood. While there, she worked part time for Kelley Girls Temporary Services and Reliable Aluminum, until the age of 72.

She belonged to the Women's Club in Fla. and Kenosha, Senior Citizen's Kiss Red Hat Club, and the Golf Ladies which included, longtime friend Josephine Andreucci from Bain School.

Eleanor is survived by her son, Gary (Marta) McAllister of Kenosha; her son-in-law, Anders Axelsson of Los Gatos, Calf.; two grandchildren, Marcus and Marlena Axelsson; 25 step-grandchildren; and 30 step-great-grandchildren. She is further survived by many other loving family and friends.

"Goodbye to my loving family and friends. Hello to my Ma and Pa, my brother, my loving husband Harry and my daughter Kathleen. I did it my way."

In lieu of flowers, online donations to the Kenosha Achievement Center https://thekac.com would be appreciated by the family.

Private services will be held at a later date.

