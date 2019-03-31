Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor Covelli.

Eleanor P. Covelli

1934 - 2019

Eleanor P. Covelli, 84, a resident of Kenosha, died March 23, 2019, at her residence.

Born on July 1, 1934, in Antigo, Wis., she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Mabel Behm.

She was educated in the schools of Antigo and came to Kenosha as a young woman.

On Jan. 29, 1955, she would marry Benjamin John Covelli at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Pompeii Catholic Church in Kenosha. He would precede her death in March of 2018.

She was employed at Wal-Mart for over 20 years where she worked in the Woman's Department. She was a member of Our lady of the Holy Rosary Pompeii Catholic Church. She loved to cook, especially Italian food. She enjoyed their family summer trips up north. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.

She is survived by two sons; Ralph (Chris) Covelli, Bennie Covelli, two grandsons Nicholas and Joseph Covelli, all of Kenosha. She is further survived by one sister, Janet Borneman of Antigo, Wis.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

As per her request, services will be private.

