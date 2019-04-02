Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emilio Garcia.

Emilio Garcia

1962 - 2019

Emilio Garcia, 56, of Kenosha passed away on Saturday March 30, 2019, at Froedtert South-St. Catherine's surrounded by his loving family.

Emilio was born on May 22, 1962 in Kenosha, the son of Ignacio and Maria (Sanchez) Garcia. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha. Emilio was a Sales Specialist/Technician at Access Elevator for many years. His hobbies included kayaking, traveling to Florida, and most of all spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his children, Sofia (Eric) Langenfeld, Emilio (Cristy) Garcia, Gabriella Garcia, Analicia Garcia; mother, Maria Garcia; 13 siblings, Ignacio, Victor, Oscar, Elena, Rachel, Gloria, Ricky, Juanita, Irma, David, Norma, Juan, and Josie; six grandchildren, Remington, Peyton, Zoey, Sawyer, Emilio, Rowan. Emilio was preceded in death by his father, Ignacio, and brothers, Joe and Raul.

A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday April 4, 2019 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 4-6 p.m. with memorial services to follow at 6 p.m.

