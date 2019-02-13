Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Floyd Barber.

Floyd A. Barber

1932 - 2019

Floyd A. Barber, 87, of Kenosha, died on Sunday, Feb 10, 2019, at The Addison of Pleasant Prairie.

A lifelong resident of Kenosha, he was born on January 25, 1932 and was the son of the late Floyd C. and Mary (Crump) Barber. He attended local schools and attended St. Catherine High School of Racine, Wis.

Floyd proudly served our county in the US Army during the Korean War from Oct. 23, 1952, until his honorable discharge on Oct. 4, 1954.

On Sept. 22, 1956, at St. Peter Catholic Church, he was united in marriage to Patricia Luckas. They were blessed with 61 years of marriage; sadly, Pat passed away on Sept. 26, 2017.

He worked at American Motors in the tool and dye department; retiring after 30 years of service.

Floyd was a faithful member of the former St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church and of St. Peter Catholic Church. He served on the Knights of Columbus in the fourth degree and was also a past Grand Knight.

An avid Packer and Cubs fan; he also enjoyed rounds of golf. Floyd was a spirited softball coach for the Flair Styling Studio and Doust Refrigeration Woman's softball teams. He loved to travel with his wife and could often be found relaxing with a Spotted Cow beer in hand.

Floyd will be remembered by his five children, Robert (Linda Kaprelian) Barber, Bruce Barber, Donna (Daniel) Reindl, Jeffrey Barber and Kevin (Jennifer) Barber; eleven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, Pat he was preceded in death by his sisters, Lucille, Lois Rudolph and his brother, Albert.

Funeral Services honoring Floyd's life will be held on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church, 2224 30th Avenue. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for the Mass. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery with full military honors. A visitation for Floyd will be held at the Piasecki-Althaus Funeral Home on Sunday, Feb. 17, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

A special thank you to the entire staff at the Addison and Hospice Alliance, Inc. for the loving care they provided for Floyd.

Piasecki-Althaus Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

262-658-4101