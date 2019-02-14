Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances "Fran" Gregory. View Sign

Frances K. "Fran" Gregory



1945 - 2019







Fran had a love for painting ceramics, gardening, baking, and sewing. She was known as "Grandma Fran" to the many kids that she loved and babysat. She was known to be a hardworking, faithful Catholic friend to everyone. To her family she was known as a nurturing loving mother and wife.



Frances will be missed by her husband Gary Gregory; Daughter Karen (Dean) Chyla; Grandchildren, Cameron, Brady, and Lauren Chyla; Siblings Dorothy (Jim) Scheel, Anne (Vern) Ward, Jim (Barb) Haebig, Rita (Bob) Morrissey, Loretta (Joe) Fasulo, Louise Haebig; Great-niece Heather (Chris) Barnett, and son Jacob, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Francis and Katherine, and her sister Dorothy.



Services for Fran will be held on Saturday Feb. 16, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the start of the Mass of Christian Burial at noon at St. William Catholic Church, 440 N Moreland Blvd Waukesha, WI. Fr. Howard Haase will be officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials are appreciated to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration Radnor Station Building 2, Suite 320 290 King of Prussia Road Radnor, PA 19087.



Funeral Home Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Director & Cr Sr

237 North Moreland Blvd.

Waukesha , WI 53188

