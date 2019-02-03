Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Gillmore. View Sign

Frank Gillmore



1954 - 2019



Frank Gillmore passed away Jan. 16, 2019. He was born Aug. 24, 1954 in Waukegan Ill., the son of the late Harold Gillmore and Helen (Middlecamp) Gillmore.



He graduated from Gateway Technical Institute, Racine Wis. as a Tool and Die maker. Frank worked at Modine Mfg. Company in Racine for many years before moving to Eau Claire, Wis.



He loved fishing and the Green Bay Packers.



Frank is survived by his loving mother Helen Gillmore, his daughter Sarah Gillmore, Madison Gillmore and two grandsons, Cecil and Monty, four sisters, Joanne Evans, S.D., Judy Decker, Salem, Linda (Dean) Kellermeier, Burlington and Penny (Jim) Meyers, Beach Park, Ill.



Frank was preceed in death by a daughter,



Arin, his dad, Harold, his brother Larry and brother-in-law Jack.



Funeral was private.









