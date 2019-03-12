Gearlene "Babe" Babe
|
1936 - 2019
Gearlene Babe, 82, of Pleasant Prairie, Wis. Passed away Friday March 8, 2019, at her home.
Gearlene was born Sept. 16, 1936, in Lafayette, Ala. The daughter of the late Bowden and Bula (Winslett) McVay. She was educated in the schools of Georgia. Gearlene was married to James Sullivan, on Sept. 25, 1955 in Waconda, Ill. and Harv Strametz, and William Babe. Gearlene worked as a cook at St. Peter's School in Antioch, Ill. She enjoyed cooking and painting.
Gearlene is survived by her children Mary (Barry) Schmidt, Cindy Lloyd, Brenda Wixworth ; and ex-husband, James Sullivan. She was preceded in death by her parents, and husbands, Harv Strametz and William Babe.
Memorial Services will be Wednesday March 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel at Prairie Villa Apartments, 9500-81st Street, Pleasant Prairie.
Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory
8226 – Sheridan Rd. Kenosha, WI 53143
www.kenosha-funeral-services.com
262-652-1943
