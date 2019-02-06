Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Herr.

Gerald P. Herr

1939 - 2019

Gerald P. "Jerry" Herr, 79, of Salem, died on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, with his family by his side.

Born in Kenosha on July 22, 1939, he was the son of the late Peter and Leona (Hefner) Herr. Jerry was a 1957 graduate of St. Mary's High School. He attended Kenosha Technical Institute and in 1972 he received a degree in Applied Science and Mechanical Design. Jerry continued to further his education and he attended U.W. Parkside where he received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Science and Technology in 1975.

From Nov. 7, 1957, until his honorable discharge on Aug. 29, 1961, Jerry served our country in the U.S. Air Force.

On Nov. 30, 1963, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, he was united in marriage to Sharon Norville. They were blessed with nearly 49 years of marriage. Sadly, Sharon preceded him in death on March 22, 2013.

Jerry had many outdoor hobbies. He liked to work at his cabin, fishing, hunting, gardening, boating, reading and outdoor grilling. He was a talented rod builder and leatherworker.

He is survived by his two sons, Gerald J. and Gregory Herr; three grandchildren, Kyle Herr, Ashley (Tom) Weber and Thomas Herr; and his two sisters, Janice (Bill) Jecevicus and Judy Herr.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Peter Herr.

A visitation for Jerry will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019m starting at 5:30 p.m. and concluding with full military honors at 7 p.m. Private interment will take place in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

Piasecki-Althaus Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

262-658-4101