Grace Ampe

1947 - 2019

Grace Ampe was called home to heaven on March 7th after a long illness. Grace was born on Oct. 25, 1947, to Frank Valentine Neubecker and Elsie Neubecker (Genteman) in Neillsville, Wis. She attended St. John's Lutheran School where she was later confirmed and graduated. After graduating high school, she stayed in the area and was married on April 27th, 1968 to Paul Ampe. Soon afterwards, they moved to a small apartment in Kenosha

Grace loved to travel, she enjoyed gardening and was an avid sports fan. She supported the Green Bay Packers, New York Yankees and Duke basketball. Grace was a person who was very strong in her faith in the Lord and tried to live her life with this belief as her guide. It was this strong faith that helped her during the difficult times-as well as her battle with dementia.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, father and mother, aunts, uncles and cousins. She is survived by her daughter Darlene Ampe; son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Joyce Ampe; grandson Carlos Ampe; and granddaughter, Lola Ampe. She will leave behind her sister, Kathy (Neubecker) Becker; brother, Daniel Neubecker; cousins, Edward Schoenherr, Richard Schoenherr, and Beverly (Schoenherr); nieces and nephew Christine (Ritter) Dicks, Stephanie Ritter and Frank Neubecker.

A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. on March 14, at Bethany Lutheran Church (Somers ) located at 1520 Green Bay Rd, Kenosha, WI 53144. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Luther Prep School located in Watertown, Wi.

