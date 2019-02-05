Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace Drath.

Grace R. Drath

1924 - 2019

Grace R. Drath, 94, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, to the Hospice Alliance Hospice House.

She was born on June 30, 1924, to the late Holmen and Johanna (Ericksen) Carlsen in Kenosha. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha.

On June 9, 1951, she married Herman "Bud" Drath at St. Mary's Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death on Oct. 22, 1996.

Grace worked at Simmons Co., AMC, and was a veri typist for Great Lakes Naval Base, being one of the first to create a filing system.

Grace was a recording secretary of Kenosha tax payer's group and was on the task force for Kenosha County for Governor Lucy.

Grace was a member of St. Mary's Lutheran Church and the Friendly Center, a member of the Danish Sisterhood and the Ruby Rascals Red Hat Society.

Grace loved singing over the radio, dancing and performing often going to Chicago. She enjoyed playing the piano, quilting, sewing, gardening, loved a good joke, going to the cabin in Couderay, Wis. and was a fantastic cook. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

Grace is survived by her sons James F. Drath of Pleasant Prairie, David A. (Neil Zeltinger) Drath of Kenosha and John E. Drath of Pleasant Prairie, her granddaughter Jennifer and husband Ryan Ade and her great grandson Grayson J. Ade.

She is preceded in death by her brothers Roy and Arthur Carlsen.

Funeral Services for Grace will be held on Friday, Feb. 8, at 11 a.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

Visitation will be held on Thursday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and again on Friday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

