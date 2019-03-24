Harold E. Behrens
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Behrens.
Harold E. Behrens, 99, of Tomah, died March 20, 2019, at the Mayo Hospital in Sparta a week short of his 100th birthday.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church, 30032 County Rd A, Indian Creek, Town of Clifton, Tomah. Pastor Robert Gerke will officiate. Burial will be in Oakdale Cemetery.
Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com
Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home Inc
801 E Monowau
Tomah, WI 54660
(608) 372-2300
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Mar. 24, 2019