Jane L. Fillmore

1931 - 2019

Jane L. Fillmore, 87, formerly of Bristol, Wis. passed away on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at her home in Mission, Texas.

She was born on June 23, 1931, in Arcola, Ill. to the late Willie and Cora (Lewis) Faulkner. On Aug. 23, 1957 she married Clyde Fillmore in Waukegan, IL. Jane owned operated Fillmore landscaping with her husband for more than 40 years. She loved cooking, bird watching and traveling the world with her husband.

Jane is survived by her daughters; Norma Willis, Linda (Tom) Kollman, and Carol (Bob) Krebs, her grandchildren; Jesse (Lisa) Willis, John (Raquel) Willis, Robby Kollman, and Ryan Kollman, her great grandchildren; Aliyha Willis, Seth Willis, Cade Willis, and Cooper Willis, her great great granddaughter Letty Goscinski, her brother, Carl (Sherry) Faulkner, and her sister, Cindy (Don) Hodges.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Hank Faulkner and her sister Sylvia Shaw.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 7, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Warren Funeral Home located at 1475 N. Cemetery Rd. in Gurnee, IL. and again on Friday, March 8, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of service. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Warren Cemetery in Gurnee.

The family is being assisted by Warren Funeral Home.